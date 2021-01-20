A month later, cop spots fugitive wanted in murder of NJ hunter

The fugitive wanted in the killing of a South Jersey hunter just before Christmas was caught in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Shawn Massey, 38, had been charged this week with first-degree murder in the death of Joe Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township. The victim was found dead at a Boy Scout reservation in Pine Hill on Dec. 23.

Massey had been reported missing by his family in late December, before he was identified as the suspect on Monday.

Mayer said Massey was located in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon. She did not reveal what led to Massey’s arrest.

Investigators, however, told NBC Philadelphia that a Bensalem police officer recognized Massey while he was driving. Massey was being held Wednesday in the Bucks County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

In the missing-persons notice, Massey was described as having mental health problems and possibly becoming aggressive if approached.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office did not return New Jersey 101.5's request on Wednesday morning for more information.

Shawn Massey (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)

