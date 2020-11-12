78-year-old charged in hit-run death of 82-year-old in Clark

CLARK — Prosecutors have charged 78-year-old Edison resident with the hit-and-run death last month of an 82-year-old pedestrian who was left for dead near the entrance of a shopping center.

Thiruvenk Srinivasan, 78, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Clark resident James B. Leinbach had been walking to an eatery to get his routine breakfast on Oct. 20 when he was struck down on Raritan Road and Clarkton Drive. Police were called at 6:04 a.m. and Leinbach was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the vehicle that struck Leinbach had been traveling east. Shortly after the hit-and-run they released an image of what appeared to be a red or maroon Chevy S-10 or GMC Sonoma from a decade or two ago.

Union County prosecutors announced the arrest on Thursday but did not provide details about how Srinivasan was identified as the suspect.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether Srinivasan had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.