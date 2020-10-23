Image released of pick-up that killed 82-year-old man in Clark

CLARK — Police have released an image of a pick-up truck that struck an 82-year man early Tuesday morning.

The body of James Leinbach, was found on Raritan Road at the entrance to the Clarkton Shopping Center just after 6 a.m. He was declared dead that scene.

An image from surveillance video shows a red or maroon Chevy S-10 or GMC Sonoma from a model year sometime between 1994 and 2004.

The vehicle is believed to have struck Leinbech and left the scene,a ccording to Union County Acting Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo. She said investigators determined the pick-up continued east on Raritan and turned right onto Central Avenue toward the Garden State Parkway.

Ruotolo said the truck may have damage to the front passenger side fender, antenna and side-view mirror.

A vigil was held earlier in the week to remember Leinbach. His roommate, Angelo Farruggia, told Patch of Clark-Garwood that they would get breakfast from the Clark Lunch Box every morning. Because he was running late on Tuesday, Leinbach had gone on his own.

Leinbach was an Army veteran and had been a teacher in Irvington and East Orange, Farruggia said.

