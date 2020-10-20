CLARK — An 82-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the victim in the middle of the road on Tuesday morning.

Township police said they were investigating the hit-and-run, which happened about 6 a.m. at the entrance to the Clarkton Shopping Center.

Mayor Sal Bonaccorso told New Jersey 101.5 that the man was known to cross Raritan Road from his nearby apartment every morning to get a cup of coffee at the shopping center.

The man's body was found in the middle of the road, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Neither police nor Bonaccorso revealed the identity of the man or a description of any vehicles involved.

Raritan Road was closed for an investigation for about four hours on Tuesday morning.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 732-215-8447.

