54 New Jersey natives playing in the NFL in 2021

The 2021 NFL season is in full swing, and just about every fan of either the Giants, Jets, or Eagles, is disappointed in one way or another with their team's performance so far.

Still, that doesn't stop Sundays during football season from becoming days you circle on the calendar to watch some games with friends, drink some beer, and wager some money.

Thanks to online sports betting, the ever-growing popularity of Fantasy Football, and bars all over the Garden State hosting game-day specials, the local teams can go winless all season and the statewide interest in the NFL won't wane a bit.

As if you needed another reason to watch: Below is a list of active NFL players who were born right here in New Jersey. I also threw in two Jersey-born head coaches as well.

Without any further ado...

54 Jersey natives playing in the NFL in 2021 (+ 2 head coaches) Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.

