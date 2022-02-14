St. Patrick’s Day parades in NJ are back: Here’s a list

The pandemic took a lot from us. It took loved ones and jobs. It took the smiles of children and hid them beneath masks. It took weddings that had been planned for years and it took the chance for proper goodbyes for the dearly departed.

In New Jersey, the lockdowns hit right before St. Patrick’s Day. That took away many of the celebrations, both the more adult ones from New Jersey’s Irish pubs and the more innocent ones in the form of parades. Even last year many were canceled. For some towns, it’s been two years without one.

Well, faith and begorrah, St. Patrick’s Day parades are back this year! Here’s a list.

March 5 (Saturday)

NUTLEY

The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 5 on Franklin Avenue in Nutley.

BURLINGTON COUNTY ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Takes place at 1 p.m. March 5 on High Street in Mount Holly.

March 6 (Sunday)

One of the biggest Saint Patrick’s Day parades in New Jersey is back this year. The usual attendance these days is about 60,000 people. Because they hold theirs on the first Sunday of March every year, they were able to still have it in 2020. It fell on March 1 before the shutdowns began. But it was canceled last year so this year is a very big deal.

Main Street, Belmar, kicks off at 12:30 p.m. March 6

Big Joe Henry at Belmar's St Patrick's parade 2020 (Chris Eannucci, Townsquare Media) Big Joe Henry at Belmar's St Patrick's parade 2020 (Chris Eannucci, Townsquare Media) loading...

March 12 (Saturday)

NORTH WILDWOOD

The ceremony and parade kick off at 11:30 a.m. March 12 outside the city hall on Atlantic Avenue.

The Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at noon March 12 on the Boulevard in Seaside Heights.

HAMILTON

The St. Patrick’s parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 12 beginning at the Nottingham Fire Department on Mercer Street, Hamilton, Mercer County.

Big Joe Henry at Belmar's St Patrick's parade 2020 (Chris Eannucci, Townsquare Media) (Chris Eannucci, Townsquare Media) loading...

Their parade return at noon March 12 on South Street in Morristown.

March 13 (Sunday)

ASBURY PARK

Asbury Park's annual St. Patrick’s parade returns on the boardwalk at 1 p.m. March 13

The FBAC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. March 13 on East Main Street.

WOODBRIDGE

"It will be a much-needed psychological and emotional lift to the residents of the township. Hopefully is symbolizes the pandemic is nearing its end," Mayor John E. McCormac said of their St. Pat’s parade returning.

It starts at 1:30 p.m. March 13 at Woodbridge High School and runs along Main Street ending at Town Hall.

Especially in times like these, it is always a good idea to check with the township for any last-minute changes or cancellations.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

The Ultimate Guide to New Jersey Brewpubs With the Big Game fast approaching, many people in New Jersey are looking for great places to watch it. From the website that gave you the "Friendliest bars" and places to watch the game , comes the ultimate guide to New Jersey brewpubs. So what's a "brew pub"? According to Thompson Island's Article on the differences between a craft brewery, microbrewery, brewpub & gastropub, it says: "A brewpub is a hybrid between a restaurant and a brewery. It sells at least 25% of its beer on-site in combination with significant food services. At a brewpub, the beer is primarily brewed for sale inside the restaurant or bar. Where it's legally allowed, brewpubs may sell beer to go or distribute it to some offsite destinations."

New Jersey has tons of Brewpubs, some of which have been around for years and some that have just opened in the past year.

Here is a full list of the 21 brewpubs in New Jersey according to New Jersey Craft Beer





Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ