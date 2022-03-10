Storm prompts delay for 2022 Seaside Heights, NJ St. Patrick’s Day parade

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A brewing storm has prompted Seaside Heights to postpone the Seaside Heights 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Instead of this Saturday (March 12), the event is being slated for Saturday, April 2, at noon.

That's pending township approval, organizers said Thursday on the parade website.

"Saturday's weather is not going to be very friendly. In fact, I don't think there will be a substantial break for outdoor activities," according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, who said the postponement was "unfortunate, but a good call."

In North Wildwood, parade festivities for Saturday have a rain plan in which the "ceremony and festivities will be moved to the inside of the North Wildwood Recreation Center located at 9th and Central Avenues."

In Mercer County's Hamilton Township, a St. Patrick's Day Parade was still scheduled for Saturday, with any decisions regarding postponing by Friday. A rain date will be Saturday March 19, if necessary, according to the parade coordinator, Susan McNamara on Facebook.

