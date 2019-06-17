200 dogs rescued. 22 died. Cops say this duo is responsible

A man and woman from Hunterdon County both face charges stemming from last week's massive rescue of nearly 200 dogs from a former award-winning breeder's property that had spiraled into chaos.

Martin Strozeski, 66, and Marcia Knoster, 70, both of Stockton, were each charged with one count of third-degree failing to provide necessary care to 22 dogs, thereby resulting in their death.

Strozeski and Knoster also each face one count of fourth-degree failing to provide necessary care to 188 dogs, resulting in bodily injury; and one count of failing to provide necessary care to 188 dogs, a disorderly person offense.

Knoster was the breeder and co-owner of a Parson Russell Terrier entered at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2009, as confirmed by the club's director of communications, Gail Miller Bisher.

Strozeski, also a former Westminster Dog Show winning breeder, previously told The New York Times the kennel that he co-owned had fallen on hard times and called it "a hobby turned bad."

The dogs all were brought to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center and Monmouth County SPCA. Some already were made available for adoption over the weekend at the St. Hubert's Madison facility .

