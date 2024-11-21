13 NJ hospitals get a ‘C’ grade for patient safety

⚫ Along with 31 "A" grades and 23 "B" grades, NJ hospitals posted 13 "C" grades

⚫ There were no "D" or "F" grades in NJ for fall 2024

⚫ Some hospital systems have multiple facilities on the "C" roster

If your specific medical situation allows you to choose which hospital you go to for care, you may want to pay attention to the latest round of patient safety grades released by The Leapfrog Group.

New Jersey has one of the highest percentages of hospitals that score an "A" for patient safety, but the Garden State is also home to 13 hospitals that apparently deserve a "C."

New Jersey recorded zero "D" or "F" grades in the report, which is updated twice per year.

Thirty-one hospitals earned an "A" and 23 earned a "B."

The Leapfrog statistics suggest there's been improvement nationwide in important areas such as hand hygiene and medication safety. More than 90% of hospitals have improved performance on at least one of three preventable infections: central line-associated bloodstream infections; catheter-associated urinary tract infections; and MRSA.

"Some hospitals are much better than others at protecting patients from harm, and that’s why we make the Hospital Safety Grade available to the public and why we encourage all hospitals to focus more attention on safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

Below is a rundown of the New Jersey hospitals that earned a "C" in the fall 2024 report from The Leapfrog Group. The countdown is on for these facilities to improve their scores ahead of the spring 2025 update.

NJ hospitals with a "C" grade for patient safety (Fall 2024) Thirteen NJ hospitals earned a "C" in the fall 2024 report on patient safety from The Leapfrog Group. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

