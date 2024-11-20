NJ’s most charming small town ranks top 10 in US
⚫ A coastal NJ city is being called one of the nation's most charming small towns
⚫ Oregon is represented twice on the list
⚫ Montana takes the top spot
New Jersey is home to the third-most charming small town in the United States, according to a new analysis.
Small towns tend to offer an authentic and enriching opportunity to explore America in a more intimate setting, says InsureMyTrip, which created a list of the 10 most charming small towns in the country.
They're located all over the U.S., with a number of entries getting a boost by being located along the water.
The analysis looked at several measures, such as peacefulness, safety, restaurants, population, and size.
Oregon is the only state to claim more than one spot on the list. The No. 1 spot went to a city in Carbon County, Montana.
Top 10 charming small towns in the U.S. (InsureMyTrip)
10. Sisters, Oregon
9. Ferndale, California
8. Deadwood, South Dakota
7. McCall, Idaho
6. Welch, West Virginia
5. Panguitch, Utah
4. Sun Valley, Idaho
3. Cape May, New Jersey
2. Cannon Beach, Oregon
1. Red Lodge, Montana
"Cape May, NJ boasts classic architecture and gorgeous vistas," the report says.
On InsureMyTrip's scale from 0 to 10, Cape May scored a 7.5. Red Lodge, the #1 city, scored a 7.6.
