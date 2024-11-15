New report: 31 NJ hospitals get an ‘A’ grade for patient safety

⚫ 46% of NJ's acute care hospitals receive the top score for patient safety

⚫ Thirteen hospitals get a "C" in the fall 2024 report

⚫ Preventable errors still occur in facilities across the state

Every acute care hospital in New Jersey has been graded for the level of patient safety they provide.

The Leapfrog Group released its latest round of grades on Friday for every state. New Jersey performed quite well for fall 2024.

Thirty-one New Jersey hospitals received an "A" grade in the report, which looked at 30 performance measures. An additional 23 facilities earned a "B" grade.

New Jersey recorded zero "D" or "F" grades. Thirteen hospitals were given a "C" grade.

“New Jersey continues to stand out for the high rate of participation in the voluntary Leapfrog Hospital Safety Survey,” said Adelisa Perez Hudgins, director of quality at the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute. “We applaud the commitment of our hospitals in New Jersey even as we recognize that preventable medical errors still happen far too often, including in our own communities.”

At 46%, New Jersey's rate of "A"-grade hospitals is the fifth best in the nation.

The Leapfrog statistics suggest there's been improvement nationwide in important areas such as hand hygiene and medication safety. More than 90% of hospitals have improved performance on at least one of three preventable infections: central line-associated bloodstream infections; catheter-associated urinary tract infections; and MRSA.

"Some hospitals are much better than others at protecting patients from harm, and that’s why we make the Hospital Safety Grade available to the public and why we encourage all hospitals to focus more attention on safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

Below are the 31 New Jersey hospitals that received an "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group for fall 2024, in alphabetical order. Some improved from a "B" grade in the spring.

