Here you are in a nice romantic mood. Perhaps you've gone to one of the many romantic and unique places in New Jersey to take a date. Perhaps you've gone to one of the many great Jersey bars after having a nice dinner.

Nevertheless, when you're in the mood for love in New Jersey, it would only be fitting that you would put on the music of a great Jersey singer. Johnny Carson once asked Jersey's own Frank Sinatra, who's arguably the king of love songs, "When you're in a romantic mood and you're trying to make out, whose records do you put on?"

Perhaps "Old Blue Eyes" could have answered with these who I got from my Facebook friends...

There is only one right answer, and it’s the “Jersey Girl” cover by Bruce Springsteen

Anthony Barberio

I will always love you- Whitney Houston

Jason VR

Mine is Witchcraft by Sinatra because I say that there’s no nicer witch than me

Gail Morrone

How about “Bed Of Roses” by Mr Jon Bon Jovi

Thomas Baldinger

Fly Me To The Moon....Sinatra

Garth H. Raymond

Springsteen - Tougher Than The Rest

Dennis Hannan

I remember you- Skid Row (Straight out of Toms River)

Mark Lemma-

I've Got You Under My Skin...Mr. Sinatra

Ron Cori

I love “Too Much Passion” by The Smithereens.

Cindy Sivak

Not performed by..but I've Had the Time of my Life written by Long Branch's own Franke Previte

Robin Bickell Thompson

The Smithereens. A Girl Like You

Stephen Rothandler

Mississippi Queen by Mountain

Leslie West grew up in Hackensack

Kevin Keenan

