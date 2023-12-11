Yuck! Tar ball mystery solved — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:
⬛ NJ Shore mystery solved! Nasty tar balls finally traced
The tar balls were first found at Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch and in Monmouth Beach on Nov. 27 and reported to Clean Ocean Action.
Similar tar balls were discovered on on the shoreline north of Coney Island Creek in the Gravesend Bay area of Brooklyn, as well Fort Wadsworth Beach on Staten Island.
⬛ NJ bill: Apply for college aid or you can't graduate high school
New Jersey officials know that filling them out can be complicated, but they want to make sure students get it done.
Under a bill advanced by the Senate Education Committee, a high school student would not be able to graduate until a financial aid application for higher education has been completed and submitted.
⬛ Body fished from Hackensack River spurs homicide investigation
Dive teams recovered the body of a man from the Hackensack River early Saturday afternoon, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.
Secaucus police were called about the body around 12:45 p.m., officials said
⬛ Is it a good time yet to buy a home in New Jersey?
It's still very much a seller's housing market in the Garden State, and experts advise: if you have flexibility, don't make the major purchase just yet.
It's a dark market for buyers, but there's a tiny light shining through it for sometime next year.
⬛ Weekend deaths at 2 New Jersey homes under investigation
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Authorities are separately investigating two deaths at a home in Atlantic County and a killing at a home in Bergen County.
The two scenes were discovered less than 24 hours apart, though there is no indication from authorities that they are connected.
