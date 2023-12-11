Yuck! Tar ball mystery solved — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Teams clean tar balls from a Monmouth County beach, tar ball from Seven Presidents Park Teams clean tar balls from a Monmouth County beach (USCG), tar ball from Seven Presidents Park (Clean Ocean Action) loading...

The tar balls were first found at Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch and in Monmouth Beach on Nov. 27 and reported to Clean Ocean Action.

Similar tar balls were discovered on on the shoreline north of Coney Island Creek in the Gravesend Bay area of Brooklyn, as well Fort Wadsworth Beach on Staten Island.

New Jersey officials know that filling them out can be complicated, but they want to make sure students get it done.

Under a bill advanced by the Senate Education Committee, a high school student would not be able to graduate until a financial aid application for higher education has been completed and submitted.

Authorities on the Hackensack River 12/9/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) Authorities on the Hackensack River 12/9/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

Dive teams recovered the body of a man from the Hackensack River early Saturday afternoon, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Secaucus police were called about the body around 12:45 p.m., officials said

It's still very much a seller's housing market in the Garden State, and experts advise: if you have flexibility, don't make the major purchase just yet.

It's a dark market for buyers, but there's a tiny light shining through it for sometime next year.

Egg Harbor Township police vehicle (Google Maps) Egg Harbor Township police vehicle (Google Maps) loading...

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Authorities are separately investigating two deaths at a home in Atlantic County and a killing at a home in Bergen County.

The two scenes were discovered less than 24 hours apart, though there is no indication from authorities that they are connected.

