SECAUCUS — A homicide investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery under the New Jersey Turnpike this weekend.

Dive teams recovered the body of a man from the Hackensack River early Saturday afternoon, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Secaucus police were called about the body around 12:45 p.m., officials said.

It was found in the waters under the eastern spur of the NJ Turnpike.

Authorities on the Hackensack River 12/9/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

Secaucus police along with the Lyndhurst and Mahwah Fire Department Underwater Recovery Units and nearby fire departments helped to recover the body.

Investigators are working to identify the victim and find a cause of death.

It's unclear how long the victim had been dead before his body was found.

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.

Body in Hackensack River was wrapped in plastic

The body was first discovered by a fisherman who then contacted police, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

According to the report, the body was wrapped in plastic.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office to confirm the report.

