Weekend deaths at 2 New Jersey homes under investigation

🔴 Two bodies found in a South Jersey home Saturday morning

🔴 Homicide at North Jersey home also being investigated

🔴 The deaths add to an already bloody NJ weekend

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Authorities are separately investigating two deaths at a home in Atlantic County and a killing at a home in Bergen County.

The two scenes were discovered less than 24 hours apart, though there is no indication from authorities that they are connected.

2909 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township (Google Maps) 2909 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township (Google Maps) loading...

Bodies discovered at Jersey Shore home

Police in Egg Harbor Township were called to a home on Fire Road for a report of two unresponsive people around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

When officers went into the home just off Black Horse Pike, they found two bodies.

Authorities have identified the victims as Thai Tran, 28, and Viet Tran, 53. Both victims lived at the home.

Autopsies are being conducted by the South Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The ACPO and police are investigating the deaths. Officials did not say whether the deaths were being treated as suspicious.

552 Haddon Place in Franklin Lakes (Google Maps) 552 Haddon Place in Franklin Lakes (Google Maps) loading...

Killing at Bergen County home

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found at a home in Franklin Lakes, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Local police found the victim at a home on Haddon Place around 7:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victim.

The prosecutor's office said early Sunday afternoon that it was not ready to release any more information about the suspected killing.

Bloody NJ weekend

A 46-year-old Ocean City man is charged with murder and other offenses, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Jeffrey Surgent called 911 around 4 p.m. Friday and told police that he had just killed his mother and that he suffers from mental illness, officials said.

Officers found his 74-year-old mother's body at his home on 6th Street. Surgent is being held at a secure medical facility.

Another homicide investigation was opened Saturday afternoon after a body was found in the Hackensack River.

The body was discovered wrapped in plastic under the eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

