Your New Jersey moment of beach Zen

One of the great things about living in New Jersey is how close we are to the beach. How cool would it be to just take your shoes off and run in the sand or take a peaceful stroll along the water line with the ocean washing up at your feet cooling them as you walk?

Unfortunately, as John Lennon once sang in "Beautiful Boy", 'Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans" It's that life, or that job or that schedule that keeps us from making those other plans to go to the beach.

Not to worry, if you can't go to a New Jersey beach, allow me to bring the New Jersey beach to you. Not only will I bring you the beach, I won't even make you buy a beach tag to enjoy it.

Here's a video I took of the beautiful beach in Sea Isle City where it's free on Wednesdays

There are also free beaches on Wednesday in Beach Haven.

Other places where beaches are completely free include Atlantic City, where my wife Deneen and I were married on the beach, Wildwood and Keansburg.

Let's not forget the many great concerts on the beach like this one from Aug 11 on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk where the Big Joe Henry Variety show took place with yours truly performing standup comedy leading up to special guest Franke Previte and Lisa Sherman singing "I've Had The Time Of My Life" which was written by Franke who told the story of writing the iconic classic on the Garden State Parkway. It that doesn't get him a rest stop named after him, I don't know what would. But it should.

Anyway, you won't have to deal with the parkway when you need some beach in your life. just pull up this post, hit play and relax. If it's quiet enough you may actually hear the waves crash. Enjoy!

