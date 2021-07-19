Another Jersey shore town offers free beach on Wednesdays

Last week we told you about Sea Isle City offering free beaches on Wednesdays, now comes another Jersey shore town that's doing the same thing, this time on LBI.

The town of Beach Haven, which charges $40 for seasonal badges, $20 for weekly and $10 for daily says on it's website that "Wednesdays are free no badges required." Just another great reason I love Long Beach Island.

That means you can use the money you save on Wednesdays to support the many great restaurants, boutiques, and pizzerias all along LBI as well as Fantasy Island.

Ever since my sons were born, we take them to Fantasy Island to ride the rides, play the video games, (They love the Star Wars game) and grab some ice cream. Many times we would stop there on our way to the Surflight Theatre — what a great place to see a show.

I had the pleasure of performing there many times: opening for Uncle Floyd and Bobby Collins; and hosting for John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band and the Mahoney Brothers' “Long live The Beatles” show.

A lot of magical things have happened at this theater. One time when I was hosting “Voyage," an incredible Journey tribute band, American Idol winner Constantine Maroulis came out on stage for the encore and later hung out and took pictures with my nieces backstage.

Fantasy Island

Surf light Theater

Long Beach Island is so great that Ray Romano usually vacations there in the summer and has talked about it on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

What I love about Beach Haven is that no matter how much it changes it still stays the same as you remember if you went there back in the day. What I ALSO love about Beach Haven is Free Beach on Wednesdays!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

