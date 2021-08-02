Yet another free NJ beach — The one we got married on

For the last few weeks, I've been writing about where to find free beaches in New Jersey. On Wednesdays, the beaches are free in both Sea Isle City and Beach Haven. In Keansburg, the beaches are free all week.

Here's another beach in New Jersey that's not only free but changed my life for the better.

I'm talking about Atlantic City. You know the Monopoly game is modeled after the streets of Atlantic City. Do you know why there's no beach on the board? Because you never have to pay if you land on it. Beaches are free in Atlantic City and they're really nice and well kept.

Atlantic City gives you options. You can take a 4-mile walk along the boardwalk and tour all the restaurants, shops, and casinos, or you can take the same stroll along the beach. Who knows? With the money, you save on beach tag fees you could hit at the casino.

I took the biggest gamble of my life on an Atlantic City beach and it paid off big time. On June 10, 2000, my wife Deneen and I were married right on the beach in Atlantic City. Picture if you will a day with the temperatures were in the upper 90s and 200 people ranging in age from babies to nineties all formally dressed in suits, dresses, and gowns sitting on folding chairs in the sand watching my beautiful wife and I say "I do." It would have made a great Sebastian Maniscalco bit.

While we were waiting for the ceremony to begin, someone bought a round of drinks for myself and my groomsmen. I remember sneaking a Long Island ice tea waiting for the show to begin.

What began that day has turned into 21 years of marriage, with two beautiful boys and a crazy dog that predicts football games. It all started on a free beach in Atlantic City.

We came back here on our 17th wedding anniversary to show out 11-year-old sons Albert and Lennon where it all happened and posed for a picture.

