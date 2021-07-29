Sebestian Maniscalco coming back to Nj in a big way

If you're Italian-American, here are your holiday plans.

First, you have Christmas Eve dinner featuring the seven fishes, then mass either at midnight or Christmas morning followed by Christmas Day dinner before or after you open your presents and if you're lucky, under the tree you find tickets to see Sebastian Maniscalco the very next day!

The comedian, who spent the end of July selling out The Borgata in Atlantic City will be coming to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, December 26th as part of his "Nobody Does This" tour.

It would behoove you to get your tickets long before Christmas. They go on pre-sale Wednesday at ten, then to the general public Friday at ten.

Maniscalco, who began his career in 1998 performing at open mic nights, has since performed five hysterical comedy specials. "Sebastian Live," "What's Wrong With You People?", "Aren't You Embarrassed?", "Why Would You Do That?" and "Stay Hungry."

Sebastian has had roles in such movies as "The Green Book" and "The Irishman." He's also hosted the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

For me, he's one of the funniest comedians out there today, if not the funniest. As an Italian-American, his comedy not only takes me back to my youth but reminds me of how hysterical it was and is.

When you see Sebastian, you not only get his new material but old favorites as well.

From his website:

“Coming up, you go into Dallas and just do your act and try to have people see it. Along the way, people expect new material, but they still have favorite bits you want to pepper in. In some ways, it’s almost tougher to stay at the top than it is to get there.”

So far, I'd say Sebastian is doing a great job of staying at the top!

