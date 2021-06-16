Free comedy this Saturday in Mt. Holly

Usually, when you go to a comedy show the comedians remind you to please tip your bartenders and servers. This Saturday night at the Colonial Café in Mt Holly the comedians will also be asking you to tip them as well.

The comedians you will be seeing in this free show are performers well worth paying for and so many have. why are they doing this one for tips?

The Legendary Wid (Comedy Central),

John Kensil (How I Met Your Mother and King of Queens),

Latice (The View)

Jason Pollock (Impractical Jokers)

The idea came from the brain of Jason Pollock. That alone is a unique experience he said kiddingly about his friend and former manager of my old Sarcasm Comedy Club.

"I'm so used to doing Zoom shows that it's going to be refreshing to have performed for an audience that's not buffering" says Pollock 'I overheard the staff at a new coffee shop in Mt Holly that they would love to have entertainment in the large yard. I jumped at the opportunity to perform live again and offered to do it for free."

Jason then got his friends together like George Harrison did for the "Concert for Bangladesh" Well not exactly but you get the idea. So why would these top comedians who have impressive comedy resumes be working for tips?

Legendary Wid " I'm a busker at heart. I used to have a flea market and selling at a flea market and performing with my props are one in the same. I used to make comedy with household objects for my family. I love it. What can I say? Good family equals good comedy." - Wid

John Kensil "One of the reasons we are working for tips is we both had jobs where we worked for tips inthe service industry and know how hard it is for them. This show will help people in the community out" says Kensil "Also we have stockpiled enough material and energy by being cooped up this past year with this quarantine"

LaTice Mitchell Klapa "Performing for live audiences again has me excited beyond belief. For the simple fact that I'm tired of getting heckled in my living room by my 6yr old."😳 -Latice

There will also be a musical warmup by Justin Gonzalez (Carnegie Hall & Frontman of 33 1/3 The Killer Queen Experience)

"The last year, filled with musical performances by myself in small bedroom-turned-office, reminded me how much applause is the food for entertainment. My creative hunger is to the point of ravenous. I know the audience is feeling the hunger pangs as well. I'm excited for the musical and comedic feast we will share this Saturday." -Justin Gonzalez, tenor

The show is Saturday at 6pm. Justin is starting it off with music at 6:30. The comedy starts at 7. Having worked with and hired all these comedians. I would highly recommend going!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.