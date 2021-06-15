Comedy’s back in New Jersey and it’s a wonderful thing!

Listen, You hear that? It's the sound of laughter returning to the comedy clubs and venues throughout New Jersey. Last weekend I opened for Julia Scotti at the Stress Factory along with Anita Wise who's been on both Seinfeld and the "Tonight Show" We did four shows with lots of maskless laughter!

It was so great to see the smiles on the faces of the crowd that was so psyched to laugh. That same weekend, Bill Spadea was at the Hard Rock with Michael Martocci and the Husbands of New Jersey. Also New Jersey 101.5 weekend personality Eric Potts, also a comedian was making them laugh at TGI Fridays in East Windsor.

Let's not forget free comedy in Linden where Rich Vos made them laugh as they enjoyed free hot dogs and drinks, which they do every Thursday.

From a comic perspective, it was so great to get back on stage after being away from it for so long. I was worried about remembering the material and hoping to not screw it up when I got up on sage because it's been so long.

But it's also been a long time for the audience as well and when the shows began there was so much pent up energy released both from the comics and the audience that it wasn't about the material, it was about the moment, and in that moment the material came as well as the intimacy and great feeling that comes with being able to look the world in the eye and laugh in it's face.

Some of the best comedians are from New Jersey and some of the best comedy clubs in the country are in New Jersey. This summer as we continue to get back to normal, do yourself a favor and check one out. You know you need to laugh, and after what we've been through, now more than ever!

