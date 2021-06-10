Your chance to hang out with New Jersey’s ‘Real House Husbands’

I'll be on stage this Saturday night hosting a great show with my friends Michael Martocci and Dean Schnieder.

"Sinatra Meets the House Husbands" at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City will feature the 17-piece Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra and a conversation with the real house husbands from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Michael called into the show today, June 10, to talk about the show.

Listen here:

Joe Gorga also has a special treat for the audience with a stand up routine.

Before the 8 p.m. show I'll be back stage with the guys for a special VIP meet and greet. So if you're a fan of the reality TV show, and you're planning to attend this very special event, sign up now to get your VIP passes. You are in for an outstanding show for sure.

I'm looking forward to seeing you there!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...