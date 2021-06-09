Free comedy nights in Linden

If you're looking for laughs, try Linden. Not only are they free but they come with hot dogs and free drinks!

Every Thursday night, there's a free comedy show at the Raymond Wood Bauer Promenade sponsored by Uptown Linden. They've been doing it since 2013 when they started with one show and now it's grown to ten. Every year the crowds continue to grow.

"On any given night we can have anywhere from 175-300 people," says comedian Jeffrey Paul. "They also give out free hot dogs and drinks"'

For Paul, one of the hardest working men in comedy who performs all over New Jersey and New York City, and whose movie credits include "The Irishman" putting on these shows are a labor of love.

"I love being able to bring these shows to Linden, they get to see the best comics in the country for FREE" Paul is very excited about this year's lineup.

"This year we feature great headliners like Rich Vos, Erin Jackson, Sean Patton, Don Jamieson, Seaton Smith" Having performed there myself I can tell you it's a great time not only performing with some great comedians but meeting and hanging with a very enthusiastic audience. Oh by the way, did I mention the free hot dogs and drinks?

The shows run Every Thursday until Aug 5th at 8 pm

All shows are at the Raymond Wood Bauer Promenade located at 400 N Wood Ave, Linden NJ, Raymond Wood Bauer Promenade,

Here's the weekly lineup;

June 10- Rich Vos, Sean Morton, Vanessa Jackson, Sharon Simon, Ray Gootz

June 17- Bob DiBuono, Rodney Laney,Eric Bransteen, Coleman Green, John Kursh

June 24-Ryan Maher, Chris Johnson, Ken Kratz, Eagle Witt, Neko White, Linette Palladino

July 1- Ryan Reiss, Matt Bridgestone, Sheba Mason, Sean Patton, Abbi Crutchfield

July 8- Erin Jackson, Kareem Green, Ritu Chandra, Ben Rosenfeld, John Butera

July 15th- Richie Byrne, Vincent James, Alex Babbit, Matt Jenkins, Mike Keegan

July 29th- Vanessa Hollingshead, Harris Stanton, Rashad Bashir, Mark DeMayo, Andrew Rich

Aug 5th- Seaton Smith, Ian Lara, Drew Beckler, Elyse Delucci

