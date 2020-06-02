How you can help New Jersey arts

My friend Michael Martocci joined me on the show to talk about an important event happening on Facebook Tuesday night at 8pm.

Michael, the voice of Ol’ Blue eyes, and our friend Mark Rivera, Billy Joel’s saxophonist, performed with my friend Dean Schneider and the Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra to bring the best of Sinatra and Billy Joel to the stage at the Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. It is surreal to see the performance in an empty theater, but Michael, Mark and Dean are doing their best to help the Basie survive this shutdown.

I am looking forward to the day that I’ll return to the stage joining my friends for an event in front of a packed house! Stay tuned…

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

