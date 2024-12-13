With close to 2,500 volunteers, including a selection of some of the finest musicians here in New Jersey, they are the pride and joy of the Great Garden State. They are Holiday Express.

Holiday Express is a nonprofit organization that spreads the gift of kindness, smiles and joy to those children and adults who are forgotten during the holiday season.

Holiday Express kicked off their 32nd season on Nov. 4 and will make stops with an incredible 100 much needed events all before Christmas Eve.

I have a very personal connection to this amazing organization, I have had the privilege of having them on my radio show, hosting shows, making a few bus trips to those less fortunate and I even played Santa at some of their events.

I was taken back at the precision of each event, the talent of the performers bringing live holiday music and the more importantly, the reception and reaction from those who otherwise would not receive that joy or gifts during the holiday season. It is truly a feel-good moment.

They are a grass roots organization that never forgets their mission. They have networked and captured an amazing amount of generosity and compassion from the community that enables them to continue their incredible operation through several fundraising events throughout the year.

One of those events is a feel good, goose bump evening at The Count Basie Hackensack Meridian Health Center Theatre in Red Bank. Over 50 of Holiday Express musicians will take the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, to perform some outstanding Christmas music, including their very popular “All Alone on Christmas” which was written by New Jersey’s own Stevie Van Zandt.

They performed that song years ago at the tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York on NBC with Jane Pauley introducing them.

You can hear that song on my weekend show on New Jersey 101.5 through the holidays.

The concert at the Basie is sponsored by my good friends Carol Stillwell and Mary Ann Larkin from Stillwell Hansen. As a result of their generosity tickets for the night range from $25.00 to $125.00 and can are available on the Holiday Express website holidayexpress.org.

If you can find the time enjoy a night of feel good music and entertainment. Please support Holiday Express.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

