Holiday train ride returns to Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey.

It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!

The holiday season offers a wonderful time of year to take advantage of spending time together and taking every opportunity to smile.

Something to check out, especially with the kids, is DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express, running November 13th through December 30th. It's a can't-miss outdoor experience.

Holiday lovers (from 1 to 92!) can take an outdoor train ride through DiDonato's Christmas village, featuring millions of lights! Wow, that's gonna be some electric bill, huh?

Of course, no Christmas festivity would be complete without a visit from The Big Man in Red. Santa Claus and his elves will be on hand offering special gifts to the kiddos.

There will also be multiple dazzling Christmas tree displays, a Holiday Movie Tent where you can get a photo with everyone’s favorite snowman (Hmmm, do they mean Frosty or Olaf? Love 'em both!), story time with Mrs. Claus, and more magical surprises, according to DiDonato's.

Guests can also check out the pop-up Snack and Toy Cottage by Toy Market toy store!

DiDonato's Magical Express dates and times are as follows:

November:

Sun., November 13th

Fri., November 18th

Sat., November 19th

Sun., November 20th

Fri., November 25th

Sat., November 26th

Sun., November 27th

December:

Every day, December 1st through December 23rd (starting at 4:45 p.m.)

December 29th and December 30th (at a discounted price of admission)

Price of admission on Saturday's (Nov. 26th, Dec. 3rd, Dec. 10th, Dec. 17th) is $24.95/person, $19.95/person in advance all other days ($21.95 at the door when available). View complete ticket info here.

DiDonato’s Family Fun Center, with its upscale bowling experience, Alley Bar and Grille, and modern and distinct décor, is located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton.

CLICK HERE for more information on their Magical Express.

