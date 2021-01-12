Spadea back on stage! “Old School” Sinatra!

It's been nearly a year since I joined my friend Michael Martocci, Dean Schneider and the Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra on stage to celebrate the life and music of Jersey's own Frank Sinatra. Well, I'm happy to announce, we're back!

Three shows booked at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank on Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th. Two shows Saturday and one show on Sunday. It's time to get out and forget about all the nonsense swirling around us every day, at least for a few hours.

I'm thrilled to be joined for an old school Sinatra show with our friend, comedian Jeff Norris who will have you laughing before Michael Martocci and the band take you back in time with the most incredible Sinatra performance that you will ever hear. I'm proud to support the NJ entertainment community and help get the guys back to work.

Join me if you can, given the absurdity of never-ending restrictions imposed by the governor, tickets are limited to the first 150 people for each show. Tickets for the Saturday show are on sale starting now.

Tickets for the 5 p.m. show, click HERE.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show, click HERE.

Sinatra - a Man and his Music - Shows in Red Bank

