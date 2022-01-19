Fluffy’s Football Forecast Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Playoff game

When my dog Fluffy's not begging for food or laying around the house being cute, he's forecasting football games. He's also pretty good at it. His method is pretty simple. We put a bowl of food in front of each team helmet and whichever one he eats from is who he thinks is going to win. This week it's the AFC playoff game round two between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills

The game takes place Sunday night at 6;30 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs are favored to win the game by 2 with the over/under set at 54.5.

Kansas City advanced to this round by eliminating the Pittsburg Steelers 42-21 in the wild card round while Buffalo comes into Arrowhead after anihilatng the New England Patriots 47-7

The Buffalo Bills lead the lifetime series against Kansas City 25-21-1. kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid has a 6-3 record against the Bills .his year Kansas City is 10-9-0 against the spread while Buffalo has 9 wins against the spread in 17 games.

The Bills beat the Chiefs 38-20 on Oct 10, 2021 but the Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 last January 24 to advance to the Super Bowl.

So this game could be considered a grudge match. It also could be considered the best of the weekend especially since it will be shown in prime time Sunday night.

Who will Fluffy pick? Check out the video.

