Meet Spadea at the Pet Center in Old Bridge, NJ this Saturday

Like many of you, I love dogs. Jodi and I have had a number of canine family members over the years. Some were bought through breeders and some were rescued.

If I were to bring another dog into our family after Cali and Rusty passed a few years ago, we would only trust the Pet Center in Old Bridge.

Unfortunately, there is a very false narrative being pushed by anti-business radical animal activists and perpetuated by the corporate media. No doubt there are some unscrupulous breeders who don't treat the animals right, but they are few and far between. Classic far-Left tactics to drive an agenda.

Take the example of one bad actor and paint an entire industry in a poor light. The reality is we need more breeders. We have so many uses for specifically bred dogs in our society. Law enforcement, therapy, and special needs all top the list. Plus, don't you want to know the kind of animal you're bringing into your home as your kids grow up?

We would not have brought in the rescue pit bull shepherd to our home with little kids around. So, we went to a pet store and got a certified AKC puppy for the kids to grow up with. Her name was Fenway, a beautiful Golden Retriever who lived 13 years with nearly zero health issues.

I'm not telling you to avoid rescuing a dog, but rescues and animals from breeders are not mutually exclusive. When things calm down for us in, well who knows how many years, we will be going to Pet Center in Old Bridge.

The family business is friendly, professional, and caring of all of the animals that pass through their doors. I know the family, Joe and Isabel, and their adult kids, Tom and Christina. Truly remarkable, friendly, and passionate people who spend their time taking care of the animals who will be matched with a family like yours. They take the time to visit the breeders and hold them to the highest standards.

Each puppy is driven back in a special van with two staff members. One to drive, and the other to care for the animal on the trip. It's remarkable and the work is reflected in the product.

The puppies are healthy, happy, and ready for your family. Plus, you can pick the kind of animal you and have several generations of pedigree to know the kind of temperament and health history you can expect.

I'll be there this Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. visiting with the puppies and Garden State families.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

