Can Jersey compete with the best Reuben in America?

Don't you love a Reuben sandwich? Hot pastrami or corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, all on Rye with some spicy mustard accompanied by a crisp deli pickle. It's arguably the best sandwich on a menu.

As you know, we spent many, many winters in Vermont and have found the best Rueben that I've ever had. It's a place called the Valley View Saloon and it's on Route 1200 in West Dover, Vermont.

If you are headed up from Jersey to ski Mount Snow, absolutely stop in and say hi to Tim behind the bar and Erica who owns the place and runs one of the best bars and restaurants outside of the Garden State.

So of course, now we're on the hunt for the best Reuben in Jersey, in case you're not making your way north this winter. There are plenty of great options for a perfect Rueben in the Garden State.

We met a group of friends at Arthur's Tavern in Morris Plains this week. Unfortunately, the liverwurst and onion was not on the dinner menu so I had to call an audible.

Reuben it is! It was not exactly a sandwich as the meat was piled high on top of the sauerkraut and topped with melted cheese in an open-face format.

That said, it was great and will be my go to at Arthur's next time the liverwurst is not available.

What's your go-to Rueben place? Let make a list and share with our fellow New Jerseyans. Hit us up on the app and we'll add your place to the list.

