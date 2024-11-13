This is the best steakhouse in New Jersey, maybe in the country

Somerset County is a great part of the state. Main streets and some rolling hills with picturesque farms mark one of the wealthiest counties in the United States.

Somerset County is also home to one of the best steakhouses in the state, if not the nation.

Jodi and I have traveled to 47 of the 50 states and have had some of the best steaks offered throughout the country. I can say with some authority, Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville tops the charts.

From the incredible service from Milot, Jimmy, Adonis, and Meta to the generous and delicious portions, plus some of the best raw oysters you can find in Jersey, it's a favorite stop for us.

It was an easy choice to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary and we can't wait to go back.

The Spadeas on their wedding day The Spadeas on their wedding day loading...

For the occasion, we ordered a tomahawk steak for dinner which Adonis was happy to serve.

Bill Spadea at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville Bill Spadea at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville loading...

Bill Spadea at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville Bill Spadea at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville loading...

We started with a combo of raw oysters and the baked clams oreganata.

Bill Spadea at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville Bill Spadea at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville loading...

Bill Spadea at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville Bill Spadea at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville loading...

Dinner wrapped up with no room for dessert, but a nice glass of 18-year-old 'MACALLAN' scotch was the perfect way to end the night out.

Bill Spadea at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville Bill Spadea at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville loading...

It's a special occasion place or a place to meet for a drink after work. Come as casual or as dressy as you like, and tip the staff, they earn it every time.

Enjoy!

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈