This is the best steakhouse in New Jersey, maybe in the country
Somerset County is a great part of the state. Main streets and some rolling hills with picturesque farms mark one of the wealthiest counties in the United States.
Somerset County is also home to one of the best steakhouses in the state, if not the nation.
Jodi and I have traveled to 47 of the 50 states and have had some of the best steaks offered throughout the country. I can say with some authority, Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville tops the charts.
From the incredible service from Milot, Jimmy, Adonis, and Meta to the generous and delicious portions, plus some of the best raw oysters you can find in Jersey, it's a favorite stop for us.
It was an easy choice to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary and we can't wait to go back.
For the occasion, we ordered a tomahawk steak for dinner which Adonis was happy to serve.
We started with a combo of raw oysters and the baked clams oreganata.
Dinner wrapped up with no room for dessert, but a nice glass of 18-year-old 'MACALLAN' scotch was the perfect way to end the night out.
It's a special occasion place or a place to meet for a drink after work. Come as casual or as dressy as you like, and tip the staff, they earn it every time.
Enjoy!
Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.