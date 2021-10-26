NJ’s best ‘go to’ restaurants at the shore — and what to order
When you're planning your Jersey Shore vacation, no matter if it is the north or south shore, everyone has their "go to" restaurant. That's the one where you know what you want long before you get there because you've been having it there for years and nobody makes it better.
It doesn't have to be a fancy-schmancy restaurant; it could just be a hole in the wall place that you love or maybe your parents took you there years ago or it still houses great memories of your youth, pictures of which may not be on the wall but placed around the windows of your mind.
The next best go-to place after your favorite is someone else's go-to place. It would have to be the next best because there's none better than yours.
So to help you out when you go back down the shore, or maybe if you want to take a ride this weekend when it would be less crowded, here are some of your best Jersey Shore go-to places as picked by you, my listeners, and Facebook following.
Jill Zutty
Sirena, Long Branch
Jason Lee Sklar
I have two go-to places in Atlantic City...The White House Sub Shop and Tony's Baltimore Grill.
Cindy Zwicker
Ebby’s South in Seaside Park! Shrimp Marinara! Small intimate restaurant with consistently delicious food and entertainment on Friday nites in the summer and fall. Been going there for years
Donna Blake Hacking
Alfes’s in WW. Cafe 2825 in Atlantic City and Lobster House in Cape May but so many others. Food depends on the mood but always start with a dirty martini
Ross Boory
Angelo's Fairmount Tavern AC. Lobster Ravioli!!
Melynda B. Ulrich
Spike's Fish Market and Restaurant in Pt. Pleasant Beach. Crab cakes and Dungeness Crab Legs. With a double order of coleslaw!!!
Richard Nashmy
Shut Up and Eat in Toms River. Off Exit 82 and first right after the traffic light on Rt 37. Then 2 blocks down on the right on Main Street. Love the place.
Francie Trout
Anglesea Pub in North Wildwood. My go to are the French Onion soup and the Seafood Chowder with a big fresh salad. The wings are terrific too!
Andrew Satkowski
Chiafullos in Atlantic Highlands. Their pizza and garlic knots are out of this world
Jim Santore
Menz in Rio Grande. Scallops and bacon are a must.
Gene Ingram Jr.
Lucky Bones Backwater Grill in Cape May right across from the Lobster house!
Lynn Ann Murray
Moonstruck Asbury Park. Lobster House Cape May and Shrimp Box Point Pleasant
Louis C. Hochman
It's been years, but Mariner's Cove for the omelet menu.
Chris Corona Moses
The Ravioli House in Wildwood......Ravioli & Meatballs.
John Conte
La Fontana in Sea Isle...grilled octopus
Greg Vince
Fish and Chips with sundried tarter sauce at Ike's Famous Crabcakes
Thomas Evans
Del’s on the OC boardwalk, Fried scallops are awesome.
Rich Pawlak
The Ark in Point Pleasant. Fantastic kitchen. Locally sourced ingredients as a rule, their menu states. Great beer selection. Good wine list. Locals hang there, which is good for gossip and recommendations and referrals.
Martin Stephens
Panzone’s Pizza and Pasta Beach Haven, on Long Beach Island.
Marc Cohen
Venturas Greenhouse in Margate, tuna steak sandwich awesome! With wasabi sauce!
Leigh Richards
There are so many in my area of the shore, in every price range. Favorites include Steve and Cookies in Margate ($$$ and need reservations) and Smitty's in Somers Point (VERY casual and reasonably priced. No reservations taken ) I love their New England Clam chowder, and clams, prepared in every way we like! Fried fish platter is good..nicely done with some of my favorite fish and shellfish on it. So many more, but that's enough for one post!
Cathy Donnelly
You North Jersey people do not know the sublime seafood that is Smitty's Clam Bar in Somers Point! Not to be missed!
Susan Rochester Zucconi
Pete & Eldas for pizza is a must
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.