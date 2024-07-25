Here’s NJ’s interesting pick for best ‘out of town’ restaurant

Food is one of the top things that New Jersey is known for. We have a diverse culture in the state that allows us to experience all different types of dishes.

And we take food seriously here. We don’t eat “fake” food. New Jersey has the most authentic cuisines in every county.

Once you become hooked on a place, you are always going back. And how about the popular restaurants that are almost impossible to get reservations for? Some restaurants are so good that you have to book months in advance. It’s not a bad thing at all, but there are so many other places to experience, it’s worth trying new things.

Let’s set the famous places aside and think about the ones off the beaten path. Restaurants that may not be on everyone’s radar but you know have some great eats.

Lovefood.com put a list together of the best “out of town” restaurants in every state. Sounds a little confusing, right? But it means this particular restaurant is not one you would think would be in our state. It almost feels like it is considered out of town.

That could entail the location or outside appearance, but the one thing that all of these places have in common is the great food.

If you’re ready for a road trip, here are the best “out of town” restaurants just a short drive away:

Luna Restaurant in Lake Placid, New York

Pietro’s Prime in West Chester, Pennsylvania

Mystic Pizza in Mystic, Connecticut

Feather & Wedge in Rockport, Massachusetts

Fat Daddy’s BBQ in Georgetown, Delaware

Blacksmith in Berlin, Maryland

Now let’s head to Central Jersey to a great town called Westfield and visit Addams Tavern.

Lovefood.com says aside from the food, the appeal is the “low wooden beams and bright murals”.

They recommend the scallops, filet mignon, baby back ribs, and lemon-butter halibut.

Make sure to check out these other great restaurants in the Garden State:

