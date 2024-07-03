This beautiful NJ town was named most charming
We are very lucky to have some of the best towns in America right here in New Jersey. Between the main streets, downtowns, restaurants, bars, lounges, shops, and all-around atmosphere, you can’t go wrong with choosing one and making it a day trip for you and the whole family.
And some of the small towns in our state are considered hidden gems. Not many people know about them which makes it even better to visit.
There’s a great list that we can go through as many of these towns have been named “the best” by a significant amount of studies, but let’s talk about the most recent one from HGTV. They named the most charming small towns in America and the town they picked for New Jersey is one that any New Jerseyan would agree with.
If visiting small towns is your thing, especially during this gorgeous weather season, a simple road trip might be worth it to visit these other towns that HGTV names:
Skaneateles, New York
Latrobe, Pennsylvania
Essex, Connecticut
New Castle, Delaware
Cumberland, Maryland
Bristol, Rhode Island
Nantucket, Massachusetts
Bristol, Virginia
Montpelier, Vermont
Littleton, New Hampshire
The “Antique Capital of New Jersey” was named the most charming town. That would be Lambertville which is home to many shops and galleries along the Delaware River.
If you’re not into the shopping part of it, walking the town see all of the Victorian homes is relaxing enough.
There are also “Zagat-rated restaurants and award-winning hotels” and bed and breakfasts.
It’s a great, quiet small town that’s worth the visit.
