This beautiful NJ town was named most charming

We are very lucky to have some of the best towns in America right here in New Jersey. Between the main streets, downtowns, restaurants, bars, lounges, shops, and all-around atmosphere, you can’t go wrong with choosing one and making it a day trip for you and the whole family.

And some of the small towns in our state are considered hidden gems. Not many people know about them which makes it even better to visit.

Photo courtesy of Somerville Photo courtesy of Somerville loading...

There’s a great list that we can go through as many of these towns have been named “the best” by a significant amount of studies, but let’s talk about the most recent one from HGTV. They named the most charming small towns in America and the town they picked for New Jersey is one that any New Jerseyan would agree with.

If visiting small towns is your thing, especially during this gorgeous weather season, a simple road trip might be worth it to visit these other towns that HGTV names:

Skaneateles, New York

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

Latrobe, Pennsylvania

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

Essex, Connecticut

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

New Castle, Delaware

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

Cumberland, Maryland

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

Bristol, Rhode Island

Bristol, Rhode Island loading...

Nantucket, Massachusetts

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

Bristol, Virginia

Bristol, Virginia Bristol, Virginia loading...

Montpelier, Vermont

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

Littleton, New Hampshire

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

The “Antique Capital of New Jersey” was named the most charming town. That would be Lambertville which is home to many shops and galleries along the Delaware River.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

If you’re not into the shopping part of it, walking the town see all of the Victorian homes is relaxing enough.

Lambertville city hall (Google Maps) Lambertville city hall (Google Maps) loading...

There are also “Zagat-rated restaurants and award-winning hotels” and bed and breakfasts.

LambertGoogle Maps LambertGoogle Maps loading...

It’s a great, quiet small town that’s worth the visit.

Click HERE to see the rest of the list.

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.