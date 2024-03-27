New expansion for popular doughnuts comes to NJ

Who in The Garden State doesn't love a good doughnut? Doesn't matter the time of day, it's never too early or too late to satisfy that sweet tooth with a delicious doughnut.

And in New Jersey, we're certainly spoiled to have something to grab nearby at all times. Whether national or mom-and-pop, there's no shortage of doughnuts in this state.

Also popular in New Jersey is the sheer amount of fast-food restaurants. Take McDonald's for example. Almost anywhere you go you're never too far away from the golden arches.

But what if you were to combine a Big Mac with a glazed doughnut? Or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget for that matter?

Pretty soon, you can. Not just in New Jersey, but anywhere across the country. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has joined forces with McDonald's to sell their most popular doughnut flavors.

According to USA Today, the "move follows a successful test at 160 McDonald's restaurants" in select parts of the country. Those locations will continue to sell doughnuts while the rollout begins nationwide.

McDonald's locations in New Jersey will soon be selling the Krispy Kreme "Original Glazed Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut."

However, don't expect to see it happen overnight. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be offered at participating McDonald's locations only with the rollout stretching through 2026.

Yummy / Delicious Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Canva edit) loading...

With that said, it doesn't mean you have to wait to get a hot, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnut in The Garden State. New Jersey has locations in Collingswood, East Rutherford, Jersey City, Paramus, and Springfield.

Look Inside The World's Oldest McDonald's in Downey, California The world's oldest McDonald's in Downey, California originally opened 1953, nearly five years after the company was founded. The location is like walking into a time capsule. Retro characters, a walk-up counter and a museum make this one of the most unique dining experiences for McDonald's lovers. Here is a look at what the Downey, California McDonald's looks like today. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

How to Make Delicious Homemade Donuts in 30 Minutes Here's how you can make delicious homemade donuts that will leave your mouth watering. Gallery Credit: Smitty

Making the TikTok Donut Cake The dump cake from Tik Tok, how does it taste and is it really as simple as it seems to make it? Here's a step-by-step "How To" Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.