This would be an absolute riot to have at your house. There is a Buffalo Bills Mafia bus for sale!

In Depew, someone is selling their tailgate bus that is painted with Zubaz and Buffalo Bills logo. You may have seen it in the tailgate lots for the Buffalo Bills games before.

It is listed on Facebook Marketplace for $8,000 bucks, which does not seem that bad for a school bus that holds all of those memories.

