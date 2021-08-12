Big Joe Variety Show a Seaside Heights must see!

He's living large, lovin life and has come up with the biggest thing on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. I'm not only talking about Big Joe Henry but the Big Joe Henry variety show on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk that takes place Wednesdays at 7p weather permitting. There's also fireworks afterwards.

Last night I had the pleasure of performing standup comedy on the show with my good friend Franke Previte, writer of the iconic Dirty Dancing classics "Hungry Eyes" and "I've Had The Time of My Life" which he performed with his new wife Lisa Sherman. The two were married July 29th. In both the song as well as life, they are a match made in heaven.

The show started with the Big Joe bring brought on stage by Jasmine Rodriguez, then he sat at his desk and executed a hysterical monologue before bringing in Lisa who backed expertly by the Pat Guadagno Band, performed "Thing Called Love" Then it was my turn to tell some Seaside jokes and stories about my many memories of going down there every summer.

Joe also does a bit called "Stump The Band" where the audience tries to do so for valuable prizes. One of his contestants "Jim from Monroe" almost stole the show with a song called "Big Man Pete" The and didn't know it but back him well as he performed it on stage complete with dance steps, Definitely a prize well earned.

Then it came time for Franke who came out and opened with "Hungry Eyes" I've known Franke since his "Franke and the Knockouts" days and believe me when I tell you that his voice has not changed. Not many performers can accomplish that through the years.

He then did an incredible version of the Beatles "Yesterday" giving it a bit of an R&B feel. then it was time for the big finale "I've Had the Time of My Life " performed by Franke Previte and Lisa Sherman.

When you think about all the shows that are out there to see and what you pay for tickets, how cool is it to get this kind of talent on stage for free along with fireworks afterward? The Big Joe Variety show is a must see and you can see it every Wednesday night at 7 on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk by Franklin Ave.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.