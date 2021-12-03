This New Jersey Restaurant Spices it Up!

Spicy Cantina

The Spicy Cantina in Seaside Heights lives up to its name. From the first time I walked into the Spicy Cantina I enjoyed the tempo, the staff, the food and the drink. It is a lively place that is rocking in the summer and it’s also our headquarters every February for The Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics.

I love the friendliness of the staff, the freshness of the food and the world class margaritas. Man are they good! I can’t recall another Mexican restaurant with more flavor choices for margaritas.

They are right on Seaside Heights famous boardwalk and their specialty drink menu reflects the sand, sea and summer. The view from upstairs of the Cantina is one of the best in New Jersey and you couple that with excellent burritos, nachos, good guacamole, margaritas and a great staff, life is good at The Spicy Cantina.

Owner Wayne Cimarelli takes the time to work on the details to make sure things run right at Spicy. I’m a fan of Wayne and his staff for their community service and charitable giving.

The Spicy Cantina has it all, great dinner, cocktails, nightly entertainment, boardwalk convenience, a killer view and a great staff. That’s why Spicy Cantina is one of my favorite destinations, make it yours.

Wayne and his staff cooked up some Spicy Cantina Tequila Wings. Oh, are they good! Serve it with a great margarita.

Spicy Cantina Tequila Wings (serves 4 – 6)

5 lbs. large chicken wings

Marinade

4 cloves of garlic peeled and minced

1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

1 tbsp sage, finely chopped

1 tbsp thyme, finely chopped

½ cup of fresh lime juice

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Blend together (can be used immediately or make ahead to marry flavors)

Tequila Wing Sauce

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

1 tbsp of thyme, finely chopped

1 tbsp of sage, finely chopped

3 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced

1 ½ cups of fresh lime juice

Blend together and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 1 day ahead to marry flavors

1. Place the wings into a large bowl and add the marinade. Toss the wings to coat. Marinate for 1-2 hours.

2. Place the wings on a sheet pan and roast in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.

3. When done, put the wings on a platter (or individual plates) with a bed of chopped lettuce.

4. Dress the wings with the Tequila Wing Sauce and a splash of tequila.

5. Garnish with celery sticks.

