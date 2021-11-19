This NJ restaurant screams local, try the Ark Pub

The Ark Pub and Eatery

The first time I walked into The Ark Pub and Eatery I felt that I was in a pub in Ireland or Scotland. The interior is pleasantly aged with character and comfort. As many of my friends and family know, I am a bar guy and The Ark has an awesome bar.

It is very comfortable and the bartenders make you feel that you’ve been coming there for years. I always enjoy a restaurant and bar with an attitude. The attitude at The Ark is sit down, relax, enjoy each other, have a great meal, a cold beer or glass of wine and take it all in.

They purposely don’t have any WIFI, and they do that because it makes it easier to enjoy yourself and you will at The Ark. The staff at the Ark has been there for years and they continue to work there because of owners Tony and Gina, meet these two at The Ark and you’ll feel like you’ve been friends for years, truly down to earth people.

I love many items on their menu including their port wine burger, a must, their chili, steamers, fish sandwich and so many other great dishes. The Ark supports local purveyors and it’s evident in all of their fish dishes including the customer’s ability to bring in your own catch of the day and they’ll cook it up.

They have all kinds of pretty cool events throughout the week. Grab your friends and family; enjoy the comfortable surroundings and outstanding food at The Ark. It’s one of my favorite places; it’ll be one of yours too. Oh, and leave your electronics in the car, talk to each other.

The Ark Pub and Eatery Blackened Cod over Black Bean Rice

Serves 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Preheat oven to 375

You will need:

2 Frying pans *(one of which should be oven safe. If you don't have an oven safe frying pan, you can transfer the cod - once sautéed on both sides - to a baking pan for the oven).

4 8oz cod filets

4 cups pre cooked white rice

2 cups black beans

4 teaspoons cumin

Blackening seasoning

1 cup chicken stock

1 bell pepper (diced - no seeds)

1 onion (diced)

1 avocado (peeled & cut into 12 thin slices)

1 1/2 c crumbled feta cheese

Chipotle mayo

Cooking Directions:

Coat saucepan liberally with olive oil

Sauté diced onion & pepper for 1 minute

Stir (precooked) rice and beans into pan

Add cumin and 2 teaspoons of blackening seasoning

Add chicken stock

Let reduce - stirring occasionally

While reducing, preheat your second *oven safe frying pan with olive oil

Coat both sides of cod filet with blackening seasoning

Sauté both sides for 30 seconds

*Place oven safe pan in oven for 4-5 minutes

To Serve:

Spoon equal amounts of rice & beans mixture onto four plates

Place cod filets on top of rice & bean mixture

Add 3 slices of avocado on top of each cod filet

Sprinkle crumbled feta cheese over dish (to taste)

Lightly drizzle chipotle on top

Serve & Enjoy!

This dish pairs well with: Wine:

Viccolo Pinot Grigio

Beer: Backward Flag Armored Ale

