The North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival is a great old-fashioned festival that has all kinds of fun attractions from motorcycle daredevils to acrobatics to a midway with rides, a new laser show this year plus a petting zoo, live music, fireworks, air shows, and other attractions that you and your family would enjoy.

You can tell that so much effort and organization goes into the planning and execution of putting this big festival on. The festival runs now through July 4th and all the proceeds go to the sports programs Adams AC Football and Cheerleading, North Brunswick youth softball, baseball, basketball, and soccer leagues.

I admire the thought of finding resources that help pay for sports programs that reduce some of the financial burdens of the parents. As you know it’s expensive to have kids in the sports programs and this big festival is a great way to defer costs.

This festival has been around, this year the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival is celebrating its 25th year and as a result, worked hard in making this year’s celebration and festival a big success.

For a full schedule of all the daily events and attractions visit northbrunswickyouthsportsfestival.com. Enjoy a day or night out with your family while supporting the youth sports programs of North Brunswick.

