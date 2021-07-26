Here’s a great free New Jersey beach that’s not far away

Throughout the summer we've been on the lookout for free beaches in New Jersey. which is not that easy to do in the Garden State. So far we've come up with Sea Isle City on Wednesdays as well as Beach Haven.

Here's a great beach that is not only in close proximity if you live in Monmouth County but offers a great view of the New York skyline while you swim and work on your tan. I'm talking about Keansburg.

As their website says "Families have been enjoying the scenic beaches of Keansburg Amusement Park for over 100 years. Not only are our beaches FREE, but offer a beautiful summer breeze while overlooking the skyline of lower Manhattan"

Mommypoppins.com adds

"If you’re looking for beach and boardwalk fun without sitting in hours of traffic, check out Keansburg off the Parkway’s exit 117. Keansburg’s boardwalk has arcades, restaurants, snack bars, and plenty of children’s rides, along with the popular Runaway Rapids water park. Stopover for some playtime in the sand, and cool views of New York, at Keansburg’s free beach. Note that there is no lifeguard on duty"

(Keansburg Amusement Park and Runaway Rapids Waterpark via Facebook)

With the money you're saving in beach fees, you can use it to take advantage of their great amusement park and runaway rapids which are both open daily. They feature such specials as "Grandparents Tuesdays" with a free unlimited ride wristband with the purchase of a child ride wristband.

Keansburg (Bud McCormick)

There's also an arcade, go-karts, batting cages. Cheezy's pizza, and Mambo Nandos featuring Puerto Rican American cuisine.

Let's not forget Friday Night madness with many of the ride and attractions open at 5p for a $19 dollar wristband deal.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Family fairs and fun events through Labor Day