Thrilling new ‘indoor skydiving’ facility opening soon in NJ
What is iFLY?
Since 1998, iFLY has offered thrillseekers the prospect of skydiving without ever setting foot in an airplane. Now boasting over 80 locations worldwide, iFLY promises "fun for people of all shapes, sizes, and abilities, from 3 to 103."
The indoor flight takes place in a recirculating vertical wind tunnel, blowing air upward at speeds up to 275 mph. Through use of specially-designed suits and expertly-trained instructors, visitors are lifted off the ground to simulate flight. Expert flyers can learn tricks like rolls and flips.
iFLY's web site claims pricing for indoor skydiving starts at $84.99 per person, which includes two 60-second flights.
Flying into Edison, NJ
If you have driven along Route 1 through Edison, NJ lately, you may have noticed iFLY's newest tunnel under construction.
Of course, the installation of the new Edison indoor skydiving facility is no surprise. The plans were first announced in late 2018, with approvals for construction obtained from the township in 2019. Presumably, the COVID-19 pandemic and/or rising construction costs prevented groundbreaking until Summer 2023.
It is also not New Jersey's first iFLY tunnel. The first opened in Paramus in 2018.
While an official opening date has not been publicly announced for iFLY Edison, their web site currently allows for booking starting February 1, 2024. (I was unable to confirm grand opening details with the corporate public relations department.)
What a Fun Neighborhood!
The Edison Towne Square development — which the new iFLY facility calls home — is rapidly becoming a prominent destination for thrilling, family fun.
iFLY's immediate neighbor will be Top Golf, which opened in late 2016.
Supercharged Entertainment is also nearby, a massive indoor go-kart with arcade, axe throwing, and more.
Edison Towne Square is also home to a variety of restaurants including Tio Taco & Tacquila, Tommy's Tavern & Tap, and Chick-fil-A.
The large plot of land, owned by Hartz Mountain Industries, is the former site of a Ford Motor assembly plant. Edison Township is easily accessible via Route 1, Interstate 287, and the New Jersey Turnpike.
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.
10 Amazingly, Fun Day Trips For the Family in New Jersey
The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow