Thrilling new ‘indoor skydiving’ facility opening soon in NJ

What is iFLY?

Since 1998, iFLY has offered thrillseekers the prospect of skydiving without ever setting foot in an airplane. Now boasting over 80 locations worldwide, iFLY promises "fun for people of all shapes, sizes, and abilities, from 3 to 103."

Press photo of an indoor skydiving session at iFLY Seattle. (iFLY) Press photo of an indoor skydiving session at iFLY Seattle. (iFLY) loading...

The indoor flight takes place in a recirculating vertical wind tunnel, blowing air upward at speeds up to 275 mph. Through use of specially-designed suits and expertly-trained instructors, visitors are lifted off the ground to simulate flight. Expert flyers can learn tricks like rolls and flips.

iFLY's web site claims pricing for indoor skydiving starts at $84.99 per person, which includes two 60-second flights.

Flying into Edison, NJ

If you have driven along Route 1 through Edison, NJ lately, you may have noticed iFLY's newest tunnel under construction.

Significant construction progress has been made on the iFLY tunnel at Edison Towne Square. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Significant construction progress has been made on the iFLY tunnel at Edison Towne Square. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Of course, the installation of the new Edison indoor skydiving facility is no surprise. The plans were first announced in late 2018, with approvals for construction obtained from the township in 2019. Presumably, the COVID-19 pandemic and/or rising construction costs prevented groundbreaking until Summer 2023.

It's official — iFLY Edison is (finally) coming soon. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) It's official — iFLY Edison is (finally) coming soon. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

It is also not New Jersey's first iFLY tunnel. The first opened in Paramus in 2018.

While an official opening date has not been publicly announced for iFLY Edison, their web site currently allows for booking starting February 1, 2024. (I was unable to confirm grand opening details with the corporate public relations department.)

What a Fun Neighborhood!

The Edison Towne Square development — which the new iFLY facility calls home — is rapidly becoming a prominent destination for thrilling, family fun.

The location of the new Edison iFLY tunnel, sandwiched among Top Golf and Supercharged Entertainment NJ. (Google Maps) The location of the new Edison iFLY tunnel, sandwiched among Top Golf and Supercharged Entertainment NJ. (Google Maps) loading...

iFLY's immediate neighbor will be Top Golf, which opened in late 2016.

Topgolf Corporation Topgolf Corporation loading...

Supercharged Entertainment is also nearby, a massive indoor go-kart with arcade, axe throwing, and more.

Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook Supercharged Entertainment via Facebook loading...

Edison Towne Square is also home to a variety of restaurants including Tio Taco & Tacquila, Tommy's Tavern & Tap, and Chick-fil-A.

The large plot of land, owned by Hartz Mountain Industries, is the former site of a Ford Motor assembly plant. Edison Township is easily accessible via Route 1, Interstate 287, and the New Jersey Turnpike.

