It's hard to believe October is right around the corner. Even though summer may be coming to a close, we still have a handful of warm weather days left here in the Garden State.

Yes, we may be back to school and work, but it's all the more reason why we should be getting out there and enjoying all that New Jersey has to offer.

So before the warm weather's officially gone for the season, let's make the best of it. Check out the lists below of some great events and activities you and your family will enjoy as we close out September and roll into October.

Family fairs & events in NJ happening now through Early October A full list of family fun events happening now through early fall in NJ. (All events are listed in date order through Oct 3)

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2021 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.