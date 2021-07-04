Family fun events for Christmas in July in NJ

The annual Christmas in July celebrations are back, and there's certainly no shortage of them here in the Garden State. If you're someone who likes to celebrate Santa during the heat of July, here are a few family friendly events to check out happening around New Jersey.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Christmas in July Movie Night - FREE EVENT

When: July 9 from 7:30p-10p

Where: Heritage Park in Absecon

A great night of free fun for the family to enjoy together

Click here for more info

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Liv like a Unicorn's Christmas in July

When: July 10 from 10a-4p

Where: Anne Ellen Tree Farm in Manalapan

A great event supporting local children's hospitals

Click here for more info

Rudi Zhang, Thinkstock

Christmas in July with Santa Claus - Wildwood

When: July 24 starting at 1p

Where: North Wildwood beach

Enjoy some holiday cheer at the beach listening to some great holiday music

Click here for more info

Getty Stock / ThinkStock

Christmas in July - Jenkinson's

Where: Jenkinson's Boardwalk

When: July 27 & 28 from 3p-7p

Get a photo with Santa along with great Christmas shows and more

Click here for more info

