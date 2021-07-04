Family fun events for Christmas in July in NJ
The annual Christmas in July celebrations are back, and there's certainly no shortage of them here in the Garden State. If you're someone who likes to celebrate Santa during the heat of July, here are a few family friendly events to check out happening around New Jersey.
Christmas in July Movie Night - FREE EVENT
- When: July 9 from 7:30p-10p
- Where: Heritage Park in Absecon
- A great night of free fun for the family to enjoy together
- Click here for more info
Liv like a Unicorn's Christmas in July
- When: July 10 from 10a-4p
- Where: Anne Ellen Tree Farm in Manalapan
- A great event supporting local children's hospitals
- Click here for more info
Christmas in July with Santa Claus - Wildwood
- When: July 24 starting at 1p
- Where: North Wildwood beach
- Enjoy some holiday cheer at the beach listening to some great holiday music
- Click here for more info
Christmas in July - Jenkinson's
- Where: Jenkinson's Boardwalk
- When: July 27 & 28 from 3p-7p
- Get a photo with Santa along with great Christmas shows and more
- Click here for more info
