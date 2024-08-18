World famous pork roll competition returns to Trenton, NJ

Fall is such an awesome time of year throughout the Great Garden State. In fact, out of all the seasons, autumn is often considered one of the best times of year in our part of the country.

And who can argue? Especially early fall when the weather is still warm, and the water is still comfortable to swim in. Yes, by the end of October, it transitions quickly, but September and October themselves often feature spectacular weather.

This is one of the main reasons outdoor festivals and events are so plentiful in The Garden State in the fall. No matter what corner of the state you're in, you're sure to find something fantastic to do.

Speaking of location, the state capital is also a prime spot for such events. Not only that, it's also centrally located for so many residing in the great state of New Jersey.

Arm & Hammer Park, home of the Trenton Thunder Arm & Hammer Park (Trenton Thunder) loading...

Nearby the "Trenton Makes" bridge you'll find the Trenton Thunder Ballpark, home of the Trenton Thunder minor league baseball team. And it is here where you'll find RiverFest, a fantastic fall festival complete with games, family fun, live music, craft beers, and a Jersey classic - a pork roll-eating competition.

In addition to the 8th Annual Trenton Thunder World Famous Case’s Pork Roll Eating Championship, there's also a large variety of Case's Pork Roll specialties for you to enjoy on your own.

According to njriverfest.com, RiverFest is "a family fun-filled day of games, live music, craft beers, and menu items inspired by the Trenton-founded Case’s Pork Roll culminated in a ten-minute eating competition featuring some of the world’s most talented eaters." Plus live music from Modern Mojo and Dueling Pianos.

And before you ask, no, you don't have to pay for parking. It all happens on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from Noon to 5 p.m. at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark, just in time to kick off the fall season (Fall, by the way, begins on Sunday, September 22 at 8:44 a.m.). Get all the RiverFest details here.

