Family-friendly fun returns to NJ park for popular fall event

Fall is in the air throughout the Great Garden State. The air is crisp, and the foliage is plentiful. There's just nothing like it for great family fun.

Now sure, there are some exceptions when it comes to the weather. Autumn is, after all, a transition year. One day may be hot, while the next may feature frost.

With that aside, the absolute best days happen when that sun is shining and those temps are just perfect. Not to mention, the less humid air.

October in particular is a huge month for fall fun. No matter where you are in the state, you're never too far away from something happening that's sure to be a fun time.

One such event returns every year. It's part of the Monmouth County Park System and typically draws great crowds regardless of the weather.

Thompson Park Entrance in Lincroft, NJ

We're talking about Thompson Park Day, which takes place in Lincroft, NJ. For those that have been there in the past, they can tell you just how great this family-friendly event is.

As for activities? They're plentiful. So many great fall activities such as pumpkin painting, wagon rides, scarecrow contests, archery, and more.

Plus entertainment in the Theather Barn with shows and events like a Monster Mash dance party. It's really a fantastic day that both you and the family will enjoy. I've taken my kids before and they loved it.

Fall family fun in NJ / autumn / lake / activities

Thompson Park Day 2024 is happening at Thompson Park in Lincroft on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are also free with pre-registration recommended for select activities. More info can be found here.

