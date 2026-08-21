💧Howell schools said metal and stainless steel water bottles would be banned

💧Parents pushed back over the policy

💧The district reversed course and set new rules for when and where students can use metal bottles

HOWELL — A Monmouth County school district has reversed course and will allow students to bring metal and stainless steel water bottles to school after all.

Parents were initially informed via a letter that, in an effort to "support the safety of our students and staff and reduce the risk of injury," beverage containers would not be permitted in school buildings or on school buses starting with the beginning of classes in September.

"Metal and glass bottles, tumblers, and cups are rigid, heavy objects that can cause significant injury if thrown, swung, or used during a student altercation. Incidents involving these types of containers have resulted in safety concerns and injuries, prompting the district to take this additional precaution to protect our students and staff," read the letter.

The decision triggered a firestorm of protest from parents, media coverage and an online petition raising concerns about the environmental impact of plastic bottles, which are still permitted.

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Sign outside Howell municipal offices on Route 9 (Canva) Sign outside Howell municipal offices on Route 9

Parent backlash forces Howell schools to rethink water bottle policy

In a letter to parents Thursday, Superintendent Joseph Isola said that after “considering the input” the district received, the policy has been “refined" and metal and stainless steel containers may be used after all.

Isola said that while the district still needs to maintain a "safe school environment," it is important to listen to feedback from the school community.

"We are fortunate to have families who are invested in our schools and willing to share thoughtful feedback. After considering the input we have received, while continuing to prioritize the safety concerns that prompted the original guidance, we are refining how metal/stainless-steel water bottles may be used during the school day," Isola wrote.

The letter lays out guidelines by grade level for how the containers must be stored during the school day, during after-school activities and on school buses, and when they can be used.

Glass containers are still banned.

News 12 New Jersey was first to report about the updated policy.

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