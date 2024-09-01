NJ street fairs return this fall – See the latest for 2024

It's hard to believe we've made it to the home stretch of 2024. To say the year went fast is truly an understatement. But it's what happens when we're all having a good time.

The long days of summer are now behind us, along with all the festivities that come with it. But just because the famed vacation season is now in the rearview mirror doesn't mean the fun under the sun has to stop, far from it.

New Jersey is not a state known for slowing down. Not by a long shot. If anything, we're just in a transition phase. Yes, the longest and hottest days have gone away, but the cooler days of autumn are just as good for outdoor activities.

And when we say outdoor activities, we mean it. Honestly, there is no shortage whatsoever here in New Jersey. In fact, we stay busy all the way through the holidays.

One such festivity is our great street fairs. They first arrive in the spring before subsiding during the summer months. But once fall arrives, they make their grand comeback. And who doesn't love a great street fair when the days begin to cool?

From the start of September through the tail end of October, New Jersey's street fairs are hitting our great downtowns once again. Here's a look at that fall schedule throughout the Garden State. But make sure to get out there before they wrap up for the 2024 season.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.