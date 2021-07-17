The Big Joe Henry Variety Show kicks of w/ E-Street’s Vini Lopez

One of the most enjoyable big entertaining shows kickoffs Wednesday night at 7:00pm July 28th on the boardwalk on the Grant Street entrance in Seaside Heights, NJ.

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show is a fun, entertaining show that has music, comedy and entertainment and will run for 5 consecutive Wednesday nights at 7:00pm starting July 28, 2021 through and including August 25th.

The first show this summer on July 28, 2021 has Big Joe Henry welcoming his musical guest former E-Street Band member and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Vini Lopez who will join The Big Joe Henry Variety house band, led by musical director Pat Guadagno and The Big Band. The Big Band is made up of several members of Jon Bon Jovi’s Kings of Suburbia Band and has played with a “Who’s Who” in rock and roll. They are very good.

On the July 28, 2021 show you’ll hear the very funny comedian, as seen on HBO, ABC and NBC Jeff Norris, plus Irish step dancing champions Mary Kate and Dan Drew. We’ll play Stump the Big Band for prizes and Big Joe will tell a joke or two. It’s a free show, bring your beach chairs, family and friends and sit on the boardwalk and enjoy a great show with the feeling of late night meets Ed Sullivan.

Big Joe says” I can’t thank Seaside Heights enough, the mayor, the council and everybody for bringing us back to do one of my favorite shows!” “We have a jam packed schedule full of family entertainment that I know everyone will enjoy.”

Upcoming shows include:

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 7:00pm

Musical Guest: From Motor City Review, Jon Bon Jovi’s Kings of Suburbia, Bruce Springsteen background vocals; Layonne Holmes

From America’s Got Talent comedian John Pizzi

Singer Meagan Langella

Stump the Big Band

Big Joe Jokes

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 7:00pm

Musical Guest: Academy Award Winner/Golden Globe Winner/from Franke & the Knockouts and writer of “I’ve Had the Time of My Life”, “Hungry Eyes” from Dirty Dancing: Franke Previte

From Broadway, former Radio City Hall Rockette Lisa Sherman

From New Jersey 101.5, many New Jersey comedy clubs comedian Steve Trevelise

Talented kid sensations from TV and stage Sophie and Echo

Stump the Big Band

Big Joe jokes

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 7:00pm

Musical Guest: Jersey’s own Country chart toppers Williams Honor

The multi talented group The Belle Tones

Comic/ magician from Fox, Comedy Central and major casino’s Gemini Lombardi

Stump the Big Band

Big Joe jokes

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 7:00pm

Musical Guest: Singer/songwriter Marc Ribler

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Winner Jessica Schuchardt

Singing Impressionist/Comedian Gary DeLena

Stump the Big Band

Big Joe jokes

In case of rain, the shows will be held that night inside the Carousel just north of Grant Street opposite of Casino Pier.

Come enjoy the best in free entertainment on the Jersey Shore.

