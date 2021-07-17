The Big Joe Henry Variety Show kicks of w/ E-Street’s Vini Lopez
One of the most enjoyable big entertaining shows kickoffs Wednesday night at 7:00pm July 28th on the boardwalk on the Grant Street entrance in Seaside Heights, NJ.
The Big Joe Henry Variety Show is a fun, entertaining show that has music, comedy and entertainment and will run for 5 consecutive Wednesday nights at 7:00pm starting July 28, 2021 through and including August 25th.
The first show this summer on July 28, 2021 has Big Joe Henry welcoming his musical guest former E-Street Band member and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Vini Lopez who will join The Big Joe Henry Variety house band, led by musical director Pat Guadagno and The Big Band. The Big Band is made up of several members of Jon Bon Jovi’s Kings of Suburbia Band and has played with a “Who’s Who” in rock and roll. They are very good.
On the July 28, 2021 show you’ll hear the very funny comedian, as seen on HBO, ABC and NBC Jeff Norris, plus Irish step dancing champions Mary Kate and Dan Drew. We’ll play Stump the Big Band for prizes and Big Joe will tell a joke or two. It’s a free show, bring your beach chairs, family and friends and sit on the boardwalk and enjoy a great show with the feeling of late night meets Ed Sullivan.
Big Joe says” I can’t thank Seaside Heights enough, the mayor, the council and everybody for bringing us back to do one of my favorite shows!” “We have a jam packed schedule full of family entertainment that I know everyone will enjoy.”
Upcoming shows include:
Wednesday, August 4, 2021 7:00pm
Musical Guest: From Motor City Review, Jon Bon Jovi’s Kings of Suburbia, Bruce Springsteen background vocals; Layonne Holmes
From America’s Got Talent comedian John Pizzi
Singer Meagan Langella
Stump the Big Band
Big Joe Jokes
Wednesday, August 11, 2021 7:00pm
Musical Guest: Academy Award Winner/Golden Globe Winner/from Franke & the Knockouts and writer of “I’ve Had the Time of My Life”, “Hungry Eyes” from Dirty Dancing: Franke Previte
From Broadway, former Radio City Hall Rockette Lisa Sherman
From New Jersey 101.5, many New Jersey comedy clubs comedian Steve Trevelise
Talented kid sensations from TV and stage Sophie and Echo
Stump the Big Band
Big Joe jokes
Wednesday, August 18, 2021 7:00pm
Musical Guest: Jersey’s own Country chart toppers Williams Honor
The multi talented group The Belle Tones
Comic/ magician from Fox, Comedy Central and major casino’s Gemini Lombardi
Stump the Big Band
Big Joe jokes
Wednesday, August 25, 2021 7:00pm
Musical Guest: Singer/songwriter Marc Ribler
Big Joe Jersey Talent Show Winner Jessica Schuchardt
Singing Impressionist/Comedian Gary DeLena
Stump the Big Band
Big Joe jokes
In case of rain, the shows will be held that night inside the Carousel just north of Grant Street opposite of Casino Pier.
Come enjoy the best in free entertainment on the Jersey Shore.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.