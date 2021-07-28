Frank Sinatra, singing about New York says "If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere" In New Jersey, "making it" means getting a Garden State Parkway rest stop named after you.

AP

"Old Blue Eyes" born in Hoboken is one of nine New Jerseyans who will be receiving that honor. along with singers Jon Bon Jovi and Whitney Houston, Actor James Gandolfini, Middletown's Connie Chung, baseball player Larry Doby, authors Toni Morrison and Judi Blume, and dancer Celia Cruz,

Some of these choices are great, some I don't understand but either way, there is one person who not only should have a rest stop named after him, but his body of work would even sing the layout for such a place. No, I'm not talking about Bruce Springsteen. With the way things go in New Jersey, I wouldn't be surprised if he had Gateway National Recreation area named after him.

Getty Images

I'm talking about singer/songwriter Franke Previte who co-wrote the iconic Dirty Dancing hit "I've Had The Time Of My Life" as well as "Hungry Eyes" You can't get married or even attend a wedding without hearing that song! Previte as part of Franke and the Knockouts also had a top ten hit with "Sweetheart"

YouTube Screengrab via New Jersey 101.5

But back to "I've Had The Time Of My Life". The song is number 15 of all time on the American Association of Composers, Authors, and Publishers' song survey, with Happy Birthday being number one on the list.

YouTube via Bill Medley - Topic

What makes a Franke Previte rest stop even more of a great idea is that he actually wrote: "I've Had The Time of My Life" at exit 140 of the parkway! If this isn't a reason to rename a parkway exit after Franke Previte I don't know what is.

RICHARD HOYNES

Franke and I once spoke about it when he and singer Lisa Sherman came into our New Jersey 101.5 studios. Just think of it. "The Franke Previte rest stop featuring the "Hungry Eyes" cafe or as Franke himself suggested, "Hungry Fries" You can even get your "Sweetheart" a souvenir. Either way, you'll have the time of your life, Dirty Dancing encouraged!

See Franke Previte along with Lisa Sherman and myself Wednesday, Aug 11 at Big Joe's Variety Show on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. See a celebration of Taylor, Simon, and King with Lisa Sherman Friday, Aug 20 at Tim McLoone's Supper Club.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

2021 NJ Hall of Fame Inductees